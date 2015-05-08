The British pound is going wild!

The first look at UK election results are in and it looks like the Tories are set to win 316 of 650 seats, the most of the major parties.

Following this result, the British pound exploded higher against the dollar, rising as much as 1% to around $US1.54.

Business Insider’s UK team has complete live coverage of the election here »

Here’s the huge move.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.