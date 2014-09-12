Pound Surges After Latest Poll Shows 'No' Vote Takes Lead In Scottish Independence Vote

The British pound is surging after the latest poll from YouGov showed that voters are now favouring voting “No” on Scottish Independence.

“No” votes are now leading “Yes” by a margin of 52-48, reversing results from polls this weekend that showed votes in favour of Scottish independence were leading 51 to 49.

This poll comes after Royal Bank of Scotland said on Wednesday that it would move its headquarters to London from Edinburgh, Scotland if Scotland voted for independence.

Following the results, the pound rallied against the dollar, while the euro fell against the pound.

Here are charts showing the currency moves.

