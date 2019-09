We reported earlier this morning that a member of the board at the Bank of England does not support more quantitative easing, and the pound was skyrocketing because of the news. The Pound jumped up again a minute ago, passing the 1.60 barrier against the U.S. Dollar, the highest level in around two weeks.



Photo: Fin Viz

