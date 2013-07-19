Golfer Rips The British Open For Being Too Hard, Says 18th Hole 'Needs A Windmill And A Clown Face'

Scores at the British Open aren’t abnormally high, but some players who’ve already finished their rounds are complaining about some of the pin placements.



Ian Poulter, who shot a 1-over 72, compared to the setup to a mini golf course after his round:

Unfortunately the guys this afternoon will struggle with a few pin positions. 8th hole is a joke, 18th needs a windmill & clown face. — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) July 18, 2013

In his post-round interview, Phil Mickelson had similar (though less colourful) comments about the course.

He described the pin placements as “funky” and also mentioned the 8th hole in particular.

Phil actually had a great round (2-under), but he’s still not pleased.

Unlike your typical British Open, the weather is perfect at Muirfield this week. But the course is really dry, and a lot of balls are skipping through the fairways and greens. Combine that speed with tricky pins, and you suddenly have a pretty tough golf course.

