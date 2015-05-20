President Obama's new Twitter account broke a world record

REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque U.S. President Barack Obama smiles as he takes part in the Catholic-Evangelical Leadership Summit on Overcoming Poverty at Georgetown University in Washington May 12, 2015.

It took less than five hours for the official Twitter account of the President of the United States to reach 1 million followers.

That broke a Guinness World Record formerly held by actor Robert Downey Jr., who hit 1 million in 23 hours and 22 minutes in April 2014, the folks at Guinness say.

This is not the President’s first twitter account. His personal account @BarackObama has 59 million followers. But the POTUS account stays with the office.

The map-making folks at CartoDB made a time-lapse video of the world-record-shattering event, showing the explosion of followers.

