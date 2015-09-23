J.K. Rowling just revealed a treasure trove of details about Harry Potter's family history

Pottermore.com J.K. Rowling explores the Potter Family history in a newly released article.

Harry Potter fans are about to get a whole lot of new details about the chosen wizard’s family.

According to a press release from Pottermore.com, the site is undergoing a makeover that includes a new look and new content. The most important of which are new details about the Potter family.

Author J.K. Rowling has written an article delving into family’s history. Dating back to their name’s origin in the 12th Century, Rowling delves into Harry’s ancestry, explains how his grandfather quadrupled the family’s fortune and how the Invisibility Cloak became a family heirloom.

Pottermore.com The new Pottermore site is being optimised for mobile.

The part about the invisibility cloak is very timely as fans have been recently dissecting its origins story, “The Three Brothers,” told by Hermione Granger in “

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1.

“

Also as part of the new version of Pottermore.com, a Harry Potter journalist will write about all the latest developments in the Harry Potter world. He or she will also cover the Warner Bros. feature film “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” based on an original J.K. Rowling screenplay, and the stage play “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” a new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, which is set to open in London in 2016.

The site is now being optimised for mobile in order to make sharing with others easier.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.