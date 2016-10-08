One CEO won't hire anyone until she's had a meal with them -- here's why

Warner Bros. Pictures The CEO of Pottermore says she never hires someone without first having a meal with them.

When it comes to hiring candidates, CEO Susan Jurevics has one trick to ensure that recruits are a great fit for Pottermore, the digital publishing and entertainment company devoted to all things Harry Potter.

“I can’t bring anyone I hire on board — especially those who work directly for me — unless I’ve had a meal with them,” she told Business Insider. “Being able to really have a meal with someone outside of the workplace, to think that you can like them as a person and get to know them a little bit through a very authentic channel, is incredibly important.“

Finding people who fit in with the company culture is especially crucial at Pottermore, since it’s a relatively small company. Jurevics’s London-based office has around 45 employees.

“It’s a bonus that we all like each other,” Jurevics says. “Getting that chemistry of people right — as well as hiring individuals with the right skills and expertise — is really important. These are just incredibly privileged seats and we’ve got to find a way to optimise all the amazing skill sets that we have.”

