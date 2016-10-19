IGNITION 2016: Pottermore CEO to talk about how to charm a massive digital audience every day

You don’t mess with “Harry Potter.” When it comes that magical franchise, fans are known to scrutinize every detail.

That’s why it’s so important that Pottermore, the digital entertainment and publishing company dedicated to J.K. Rowling’s wizarding world, works hard to get everything right.

“We post a lot of content,” said Pottermore CEO Susan Jurevics. “We post content every day for our community. Our community knows these stories and has really grown up with them over the course of a generation. They are very faithful and very knowledgeable about everything and anything to do with the wizarding world.”

Jurevics will share how Pottermore delights digital consumers with engaging content at Business Insider’s flagship conference, IGNITION: Future of Digital, this December. As a sneak peek, here are two obstacles facing Pottermore that Jurevics cited in a recent conversation with Business Insider.

“One of our challenges is really ensuring the accuracy and the authenticity of the content that we post,” she said. “Another one of our challenges is that we probably can’t post often enough to keep our community satiated.”

“Harry Potter” fans can’t seem to ever get enough of the engaging, beautifully rendered quizzes, stories, and other features that bring the wizarding world to life on Pottermore’s site.

That’s why we’re so excited to hear Jurevics speak at IGNITION, which is December 5-7 at the Time Warner Center in New York City. Her insight on running a successful niche digital company is sure to be magical.

Other IGNITION speakers include Mathias Döpfner, CEO of Axel Springer; Sir Martin Sorrell, CEO of WPP; and Arianna Huffington, founder and CEO of Thrive Global.

