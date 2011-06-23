J.K. Rowling Unveils "Pottermore" Site, Cuts Out The Middleman (Sorry, Amazon)

The richest and most successful author in the history of the world (basically), J.K. Rowling, just published details about her next project: “Pottermore.”



After tantalising Harry Potter fans with a simple site last week, Rowling introduced the site today in the video below.

She explains that “Pottermore” will be an interactive reading experience, in which readers play a role in shaping the story.

That’s vague enough to mean just about anything. But Rowling also revealed the following:

She will participate, sharing details about Harry Potter that she has been “hoarding” for years but has never told anyone.

Pottermore will be the exclusive provider of Harry Potter ebooks and audio-books.

Catch that? She’s going direct, cutting out the middleman. Sorry, Amazon.

The whole world will be invited to explore Pottermore on October 31. In the meantime, starting on July 31, a “lucky few” can apply to participate early.

How do you do that?

“Follow the owl,” says Rowling.

(via Mashable)

