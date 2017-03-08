These household objects are made from pencils and pegs

NZ Woodturning CO makes bowls, pots, and vases using colouring pencils and clothes pegs. They are first soaked in a resin within a plastic pot where they are left to dry.

The resin is then glued to wood before being sanded down to make the beautiful items.

Watch as this craftsman applies his expert craft to his unique designs.

More of his work can be found on his YouTube page.

Produced By David Ibekwe

