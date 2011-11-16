North Korea Now Has Its First Luxury Store

The millions maybe dying of hunger and poverty on the doorsteps of Kim Il Jong , but the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea which is anything but that continues to defy work pressures. North Korea is a totalitarian Stalinist dictatorship, one that keeps its citizens under strict control. Sanctions implemented by the UN against the ruling elite have backfired and have only resulted in poverty and hardship for the masses. The luxury loving ruler of North Korea – Kim Il Jong strives constantly to show that not only is North Korea doing just great, but its doing a better job of catering to its citizens needs then most other nations. After unveiling the first luxury restaurant and more importantly their largest luxury hotel (which took all of 24 years to build and is now one of the tallest buildings in the world) the DPRK is all set to unveil its first luxury store to the world.



The store which has been named as Potongkang, apparently opened up back in February and manages to sell imported high end brands such as Chanel and Armani as also medicine , furniture and food. It is surprising since this is exactly what the UN sanctions attempt to make impossible for the North Korean ruling elite. However North Korea is in the midst of a redesign (at least of Pyongyang – the capital) as it gears up for the 100th anniversary in April of the birth of founding president Kim Il-Sung (also the president for eternity of North Korea).

The Rich Times

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.