Elite DC Prep School Allegedly Protected Child-Molesting Teacher For Decades

Victims of a teacher who molested students at the elite

Potomac Schooljust outside Washington, D.C. have spoken to Washington Post reporters to tell their stories of abuse.

In the moving article published earlier this week, victims of geography teacher Christopher Kloman said they were haunted for years by his abuse. He was known as “The Wolf” at the school.

Kloman, now 74 years old, was recently convicted of sexually assaulting five women in the 1960s and ’70s. He was sentenced to 43 years in prison in October. Some of his victims are now in their 50s and 60s.

Two victims said their parents went to the school to report Kloman, but that he was just sent to counseling and allowed to continue working at Potomac until he left in 1994. Past headmasters deny being told about the abuse.

Some of the women are represented by celebrity lawyer Gloria Allred, and they have demanded that the school conduct an internal investigation into any sex abuse of the school’s students between 1966 and 1994 (the year Kloman left the school).

John Kowalik, who’s been the head of Potomac since August, has apologized on behalf of the school.

“What happened to these women over the years, I can’t comprehend,” Kowalik told the Post. “It deserves our best effort to find out what the school actually knew and when.”

