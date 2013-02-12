1,000 Market Pros Reveal What Will Happen If Washington DC Doesn't Defuse The Sequester

Photo: Flickr / dkshots
On March 1, a large jolt of spending cuts will automatically take place, unless leaders in Washington find an alternative.Nobody thinks the spending cuts are a good policy, but the GOP might insist on them anyway, out of a feeling that they represent the only opportunity to get cuts.
Potomac Research Group has done a survey of 1000 financial industry pros, managers of pension funds, hedge funds, and money market funds, asking them what they believe will happen.
They’ve given us permission to show the results here.
People are worried about all of the above happening. After that, the next biggest worry is a downgrade.
