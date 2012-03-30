5 Luxury Vacations That Could Kill You

Where to Do It: Quay Grand Suites Sydney

Why It's Killer: Sydney's Harbour Bridge is not only iconic, but also trekkable -- you can climb the bridge that soars almost 450-feet over the city's most notable landmarks, including the Rocks, Sydney Opera House, and Circular Quay. The central location of the hotel makes getting to the base of your Bridge Climb a snap -- and with climbs starting around $200, the experience is well worth the modest price tag. But should you find yourself chickening out of the group, watch your fellow travellers climb the Bridge from the comforts of your own balcony.

Source: Oyster.com