5 Luxury Vacations That Could Kill You

We already shared the scoop on vacations that could maybe, kinda kill you, but we have a brand-new batch of spots that practically scream danger.And while not typical of a “relaxing vacay,” these retreats are sure to get your adrenaline pumping. Catch up on your thrills by visiting one of these terrifying (but beautiful!) destinations.
Where to Do It: The Caves, Jamaica
Why It's Killer: Set along Negril's western-edge, The Caves' multitude of natural rock formations are perfect for cliff diving -- at three or 30 feet. Arguably Jamaica's most romantic escape (for adults only), the Caves' 11 unique, private cottages and suites are tucked along lush garden paths and dramatic seaside cliffs (there's no beach). So sit back, relax, and let loose!
Where to Do it: Arenal Kioro Suites and Spa
Why It's Killer: Although explosions from Arenal have been minimal since 2010, this active volcano once destroyed an entire Costa Rican town back in the 1960s. Camping out the the Arenal Kioro will not only enable you to see ash columns, underground rumbling, glowing orange lava flows and sudden explosions on a daily basis, but will also provide you with viewing these dangers from the (if a bit small) pool.
Where to Do It: &Beyond Nxabega Okavango Tented Camp, Botswana
Why It's Killer: Head to Africa for one of the most amazing travel experiences -- a safari, duh. Step inside your tented room -- complete with plush bed -- and soak in breathtaking views of the 17,000+ square-foot wildlife preserve. Make sure you only tour the grounds with your top-notch guide during the day, though: There's no fence between you and the lions, elephants, and other creatures who call the Okavango Delta home.
Where to Do It: Ke Iki Beach Bungalows, Oahu, HI
Why It's Killer: The North Shore of Oahu is known for its life-threatening surf, which is probably why only the most seasoned pros usually hit these waters. Plus, the bungalows, which each feature their own kitchenette, practically spill out onto the beach -- a true surfer's paradise. However, this resort isn't chock-full of amenities, so only die-hard (and willing-to-die) surfers should check out this spot.
Where to Do It: Quay Grand Suites Sydney
Why It's Killer: Sydney's Harbour Bridge is not only iconic, but also trekkable -- you can climb the bridge that soars almost 450-feet over the city's most notable landmarks, including the Rocks, Sydney Opera House, and Circular Quay. The central location of the hotel makes getting to the base of your Bridge Climb a snap -- and with climbs starting around $200, the experience is well worth the modest price tag. But should you find yourself chickening out of the group, watch your fellow travellers climb the Bridge from the comforts of your own balcony.
