Potential YouTube Partnership Will Give Reuters' Star Talent Some Face Time On The Web

A few weeks ago, I wrote about how Reuters has been staffing up with marquee journalists as a way to bring some star power to its expanding news brand. Now Reuters.com is leveraging that talent in the web video sphere.



paidContent’s David Kaplan reports that two of Reuters’ most recognisable names, global editor Chrystia Freeland and finance blogger Felix Salmon, will soon get their own online shows as part of a potential partnership with YouTube. The news service is developing other online video programming as well, including a daily morning show aimed at a general business audience.

“Live events like this … bring out our audience in terms of commenting,” Keith McCallister, editor and publisher for Reuters consumer media, told paidContent. “We have a very sophisticated, business-professional audience. They have definite interests and bring a more high-level discussion to our content.”

The move shows Reuters expanding further beyond its core base of paid financial professional subscribers. In May, Reuters debuted a new online and mobile video product (billed by one editor as “financial video for the iPad generation”) for that audience.

But people like Freeland and Salmon have much broader appeal; Freeland, for one, is already a regular on the TV news circuit. So giving them YouTube-powered web shows will likely bring more eyeballs to Reuters.com, which, as paidConent notes, is building out its multimedia strategy.

The YouTube partnership hasn’t been finalised, but this morning Reuters conducted an “experiment” on its YouTube channel in which Freeland hosted a live-streamed debate on the economy called “Conflicting Visions.”

Watch the video below:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.