10 Big-Names Who Will Be Testifying At The Raj Trial

The full list of potential witnesses that could be called to testify during the Raj Rajaratnam trial numbers over 100 entities — ie. persons or companies.
And not everyone that’s on that list will testify. And some are more pertinent to the case than others. And some are just more famous.
But there are definitely some names that stand out.
Who they are: The CEO and CFO of Goldman Sachs
Their connection: Raj is allege to have traded Goldman stock after receiving tips from ex-Goldman board member, Rajat Gupta, that came out of phone calls with Blankfein and Viniar about 2008 profits.
Why we can't wait to see them: Because any time you get to see the chief and financial head of Wall Street's richest and most famous, cross-examined in front of a live audience, is a good day.
Who he is: Former Goldman Sachs board member and former head of McKinsey.
His connection: The SEC has accused Gupta of sharing inside information with Rajaratnam about Goldman Sachs and Proctor & Gamble.
Why we can't wait to see him: This is a guy who was so brazen he allegedly picked up the phone 23 seconds after a phone call with Lloyd Blankfein, and told Raj details on Goldman profits and the Berkshire investment. We'd like to see how he explains that...
Who he is: A former McKinsey director.
His connection: He has already plead guilty to passing inside information to Rajaratnam. He says he earned $2 million providing tips on McKinsey clients such as AMD. He is also supposed to be a protege of alleged inside trader and ex-Goldman exec Rajat Gupta.
Why we can't wait to see him: Because he's widely thought to be the first witness to testify, which will obviously be exciting. Plus, this guy was one of the most respected consultants out there before the Galleon scandal.
Who she is: A hedge fund analyst.
Her connection: She recently pleaded guilty in connection with receiving secret tips about tech companies IBM, Sun Microsystems and AMD.
Why we can't wait to see her: She's blond, cheeky and is kind of considered one of Raj's greatest traitors -- no-one thought she'd flip. Also, she's woman. It will be a nice break from the rotation of men.
Who is he: A Morgan Stanley banker who's been put on leave by the bank.
His connection: He's currently being investigated for allegedly leaking information that was then passed on to Raj about merger involving AMD.
Why we can't wait to see him: He's a dealmaking star from a bulge bracket bank, who so far, has stayed quiet about his alleged involvement.
Who he is: Former chairman and CEO of AMD.
His connection: He's alleged to have shared information with Chiesi about a project in which AMD was about to get involved in 2009.
Why we can't wait to see him: Because we can't wait to see his answers when prosecutors ask why he would have shared material, non-public information about the firm he ran with an analyst at a hedge fund.
Who he is: Runs hedge fund Symmetry Peak Management.
His connection: In October last year, feds said Raj had invested in his hedge fund.
Why we can't wait to see him: Because this guy seems mysterious and all we know about his connection is that Raj invested with him. We want to know more!
Who he is: A former IBM senior vice president
His connection: He plead guilty to fraud already and has admitted to leaking information about IBM and other companies to a hedge fund consultant.
Why we can't wait to see him: We're sure he'll have juicy details on the tips he gave out, and because he's already plead guilty, he has nothing to lose.
