Potential Swine Flu Outbreak Is Raising Fears Along The U.S.-Mex. Border

Photo: gnzldcrdns via Flikr

Health officials in El Paso and Ciudad Juarez are worried about a potential swine flu outbreak that may have been a factor in three deaths in the two border cities.In El Paso, city officials said the H1N1 virus was a secondary factor in the death of a 76-year-old man, the El Paso Times reports.



Across the border in Mexico in Juarez, two people have died while infected with the swine flu and others – including several police officers – have been suspected of having the virus. The Mayor launched a vaccination campaign yesterday in response to the possible outbreak.

Overall, there are 25 suspected cases of H1N1 in Mexico’s Chihuahua state, which borders Texas and New Mexico, according to Medical News Today. Chihuahua officials have emphasised that those suspected of being infected had visited or been in contact with people in the U.S.

A swine flu outbreak has also been reported in Venezuela. Health authorities there have reported 415 H1N1 cases and three deaths this year, according to the AFP.

