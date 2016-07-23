This guy may have hacked 'Pokémon GO' to find rare Pokémon that shouldn't be available yet

If you’re playing “Pokémon GO” — and we know you are — you’re probably wondering whether or not you’ll be able to catch the series’ legendary Pokémon, like Mewtwo.

The Pokemon Company In a trailer for ‘Pokémon GO,’ Mewtwo makes an appearance, but he’s not in the game yet.

The answer is yes, you will — eventually. As of right now, we know that code for super rare Pokémon exists within the game, but there’s no way to actually encounter them right now. We’re guessing they will be unlocked as a part of some kind of special in-game event or big update sometime in the future.

But, thanks to some clever code manipulation from YouTuber FrozenAquaCat, we probably know what they will look like.

In two different videos posted online, it appears that he is modifying the game as he’s playing, forcing a common Pokémon like Rattata to become something incredibly rare, like Ditto.

He does this by running the game on a PC rather than a smartphone, faking his GPS location to make the game think he’s walking around. There’s guides for how to do this online, but if you do, there’s a good chance you’ll get banned from the game permanently.

Now, there’s one odd thing about the video posted below that’s giving us pause as to whether or not these videos are to be believed.

Every Pokémon has an identification number associated with it: Ditto is #132, Pikachu is #025, and Zapdos is #145.

In the video, however, he enters in the code “143,” which causes a Zapdos to spawn. #143 is actually the identification number for Snorlax, so we’re not sure exactly where that discrepancy is coming from. If you know, please tell us — otherwise, we’re not going to say for sure that this video is the real thing.

Until then, if you are on the hunt for a particularly squirrely Pokémon that isn’t one of the yet-to-be-unlocked legendaries, check out this map that can show you every Pokémon near you in real time.

