Potential NYC Ebola Patient Took An Uber Before Going To The Hospital

The doctor who treated Ebola patients in Guinea and is currently being tested for the virus at New York City’s Bellevue Hospital may have taken an Uber yesterday to a Williamsburg bowling alley, according to CNN reporter Vaughn Sterling.

Since Ebola is only transmitted by direct contact with bodily fluids or contaminated surfaces and the doctor reportedly self-quarantined himself as soon as he became symptomatic, the risk of transmission via the Uber car is very low. Still, the city’s “disease detectives” may reach out to those who took the same car if they decide there is even a small risk.



Sterling tweeted about the patient’s Uber ride this afternoon.

BREAKING: Possible NYC #Ebola didn’t self-quarantine; took an über to Williamsburg bowling alley yesterday; now has fever/pain/nausea

— Vaughn Sterling (@vplus) October 23, 2014

The doctor is reportedly 33-year-old Craig Spencer, who was working in West Africa with Doctors Without Borders.

EMS workers took Spencer from his 147th Street Apartment to the hospital on Thursday afternoon. Spencer was reportedly wearing a protective suit when he left the apartment.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.