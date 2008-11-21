Potential Madonna-Guy Ritchie Divorce Settlement: He Gets The Kids, She Keeps The Cash

The report below comes from London’s Daily Mail newspaper, not known for its accuracy, so take it with a pound of salt.



But the paper claims that Madge and Guy Ritchie may have reached a divorce settlement with Guy getting the kids and Madonna keeping all of her fortune. We don’t really think either party would agree to this: The Material mum seems to have grown quite attached to her kids, and Guy’s film career isn’t exactly thriving, so we doubt he’d forgo any cash payment. But then again, to paraphrase Madonna herself, we are living in a material world, and she is a material girl.

Daily Mail: Madonna and Guy Ritchie have reached agreement on their divorce – with the British film director refusing to take a penny of the pop star’s cash, it has emerged.

An announcement could come by the end of the month, a source close to the negotiations tells London’s Evening Standard.

Another report, in The Times, claimed that notice of a decree nisi would be posted in the Registry of the Family Division in London within 20-four hours.

Madonna, who attended a charity gala in New York last night looking much younger than her 50 years , will walk away from the eight-year marriage with her fortune, estimated at £300m, intact…

The stumbling block in the split had been over where Ritchie and Madonna’s children will now live.

Madonna, 50, wished to take the children back to New York while Ritchie, 40, wanted to keep his sons in London, where they have grown up.

The source said a compromise had now been reached which will see the two boys – Rocco, eight, and three-year-old adopted David – dividing their time between Britain and the US.

Madonna’s daughter Lourdes, by another relationship, will continue to live with her.

