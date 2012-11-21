There Will Be No Ceasefire In Gaza Tonight

Hamas official Ayman Taha told Reuters that “agreement for calm has been reached” between Israel and Gaza militants and that the Egyptian-brokered ceasefire would go into effect tonight.



But now Hamas says that the ceasefire will not be tonight because Israel isn’t responding to their proposals.

Earlier an Israeli official told BBC that bombardments from air, land and sea will continue until a deal establishes a long-term “quiet” in the south of Israel.

The death toll in Gaza has reached 135 as the strip has been blasted all day. The first Israeli solider was killed by Hamas mortar fire and another rocket targeted Jerusalem.

There were obvious problems with the initial demands, and the agreement as reported wouldn’t really resolve them since it doesn’t refer to a long-term disarming of Hamas or an end to the Gaza blockade.

Without a way to implement a long-term calm, rockets and bombs will resume raining down on both sides once any watered-down truce is broken.

A source familiar with negotiations told Hala Gorani of CNN that one of Israel’s requests is for a 24-hour period of “calm” before agreeing to any deal.

