Potential Explosive Device Found At Houston-Area High School

A Houston-area high school has been evacuated after a possible explosive device was found on campus, the Houston Chronicle reports.

Students are being held on sports fields nearby Seven Lakes High School while the FBI investigates the incident, according to ABC 13 in Houston.

Here’s the scene at the school:

Students evacuated at Seven Lakes High School after possible threat made. –> http://t.co/Ba4mV3GXZh pic.twitter.com/uP5UEpqWw1

— KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) January 13, 2014

Parents are being told not to pick up their children yet while the investigation is underway.

The evacuations started after someone found a suspicious-looking backpack near the school, ABC 13 reports.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.