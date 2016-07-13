Potential Donald Trump VP: 'We're tired of being told this is as good as it gets'

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump was in Indiana for a campaign rally with Gov. Mike Pence as speculation over Trump’s potential running mate reached fever pitch Tuesday.

Gov. Pence introduced Trump while criticising the current state of the US economy, saying “we’re tired of being told this is as good as it gets.” Pence also railed against what he called the “little intellectual elite in a distant Capitol” for making decisions for Americans.

Pence also turned to Sen. Bernie Sanders, who officially endorsed Hillary Clinton earlier Tuesday, calling him “the nicest socialist I’ve ever served with.”

Gov. Pence is one of several potential vice presidential picks floated by the Trump camp in recent days. Though the Indiana governor endorsed Ted Cruz in April, he offered lengthy praise at the time for Trump, saying the real-estate billionaire has “given voice to the frustration of millions of working Americans.”

An official VP announcement from the Trump campaign is said to be imminent.

