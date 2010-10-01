Airport Seized In Possible Ecuador Coup

Ecuador is descending into choas as a coup has seen the military take over the country’s airport, according to Bloomberg.



Peru has closed its border with Ecuador for security reasons, according to Sky News.

The country’s president, Rafael Correa has claimed a coup is trying to topple his government in Quito.

Correa claims that police officers, protesting due to changes in the rules about their salaries and promotions, pointed guns at him.

Ecuador’s airport has been shut down and the military is patrolling the country’s streets, according to Bloomberg.

Looting is also occuring in the streets, according to reports.

Police officers demonstrate against new austerity laws A police officer demonstrates next to a bonfire during a protest of police officers and soldiers against a new law that cuts their benefits at a police base in Quito, Ecuador, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2010. Ecuador's President Rafael Correa tried to speak with a group of police protesters but was shouted down. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa) The President flees in a gas mask Wearing a gas mask, Ecuador's President Rafael Correa, centre, is escorted by bodyguards as he run away from tear gas during a protest of police officers and soldiers against a new law that cuts their benefits at a police base in Quito, Ecuador, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2010. Correa tried to speak with a group of police protesters but was shouted down. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa) With a gas mask on his head, Ecuador's President Rafael Correa gestures as he runs away from tear gas during a protest of police officers and soldiers against a new law that cuts their benefits at a police base in Quito, Ecuador, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2010. Correa tried to speak with a group of police protesters but was shouted down. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa) Correa is rushed to a hospital EARLIER: President Rafael Correa confronts a demonstrator Ecuador's President Rafael Correa, right, speaks to a demonstator during a protest of police officers and soldiers against a new law that cuts their benefits at a police base in Quito, Ecuador, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2010. Correa tried to speak with a group of police protesters but was shouted down. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa) Students throw eggs to protest Correa's education plans University students throw eggs against the facade of the government palace during a protest in Quito, Ecuador, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2010. Students protested against an education bill proposed by Ecuador's President Rafael Correa. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa) More photos to come...

