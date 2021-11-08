I made potato salad in a slow cooker, and I thought the long cooking time wasn’t worth it

- I’ve made quite a few dishes in a slow cooker over the years, including recipes that use potatoes.
- I recently learned you can make potato salad in a slow cooker and decided to give it a try.
- Although the end result was delicious, the recipe took way longer than the traditional method.
“This vinegary German-style potato salad recipe is a lighter alternative to typical mayonnaise-based potato salad,” the recipe says.
The only ingredients I needed to go out and buy were the baby gold potatoes, the bacon, and the celery. However, I usually have these ingredients already in my kitchen at the start of the week. I was impressed by how few ingredients were actually required to make this recipe.
I wondered if I would enjoy the taste of the softened celery and onions, or if I would miss the crunch that I usually like in traditional potato salads.
While it usually only takes me 45 minutes tops to make potato salad — between chopping the veggies, mixing the dressing, and boiling the potatoes — this method took way longer. I didn’t think it would be convenient for most home cooks, especially when faster methods are out there.
I also thought that the cooked-down celery and onions added flavor, but I was missing the crunch that those two ingredients usually add to potato salad. To avoid that result in the future, I would probably add these ingredients at the end instead of cooking them with the potatoes.
I would make this potato salad again, but only if I had extra time to spare.