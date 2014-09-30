The Guy Who Raised $US55,000 On Kickstarter To Make Potato Salad Threw A Big Party To Celebrate His Success

Back in July, Columbus, Ohio-based web developer Zack Danger Brown created a Kickstarter project that bewildered the internet.

“Basically I’m just making potato salad,” Brown wrote on the Kickstarter page. “I haven’t decided what kind yet.”

Brown ultimately raised more than $US55,000 for his “potato salad” project, with nearly 7,000 people pledging donations.

He raised so much money, in fact, that when he got close to the $US3,000 mark, he wrote: “My kitchen is too small! I will rent out a party hall and invite the whole internet to the potato salad party (only $US10 and above will be allowed in the kitchen)! The internet loves potato salad! Let’s show them that potato salad loves the internet!!”

Brown followed through on that promise with a big party in Columbus this weekend. Dubbed “PotatoStock 2014,” the event had food trucks, live music, and plenty of potato freebies. Proceeds went to a fund through the Columbus Foundation, which fights to end homelessness and hunger in central Ohio. Entrance was free to the public.

There was, of course, plenty of potato salad to be had at PotatoStock. Sponsors ended up making more than 3,000 pounds of the stuff just for the event.

The recipe was created by Piada, an Italian street food company based in Ohio.

Brown lent a helping hand before the event.

There were a few different varieties to choose from, as several local restaurants got involved with their own recipes.

A stage was set up for the live music.

Attendees could show their potato love with these sweet stuffed animals.

But the most die-hard potato fans got these temporary tattoos.

There were even potato-sack races.

Brown (left) has already donated some $US20,000 to the charitable fund. On his Kickstarter page, he says that people who donated should receive their incentives by December.

This guy must really love potatoes.

