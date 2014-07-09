UPDATE: The Kickstarter To Make Potato Salad Has Raised $US37,000 (And Counting)

The Kickstarter project to make potato salad has already raised $US37,000, or 3,700 times Zack Brown’s original goal of $US10.

With 3,400 genuinely enthusiastic backers and an appearance on Good Morning America under his belt, Brown’s campaign shows no signs of stopping.

“Basically I’m just making potato salad. I haven’t decided what kind yet,” he says on his Kickstarter page.

Brown hasn’t released any updated stretch goals since he surpassed the $US3,000 mark, at which point he promised his $US10-and-up backers a potato salad party in a rented-out party hall. He plans to throw his potato salad party over Labour Day weekend, he said during his interview on Good Morning America Tuesday morning.

The absurdly simplistic Kickstarter project has had an absurd amount of success in a short amount of time — and the Internet is taking heed.

Somewhere, a venture capitalist is drafting a fervent defence of the potato salad guy.

— Kevin Roose (@kevinroose) July 7, 2014

All this talk of the potato salad Kickstarter has me craving potato salad and lots of money from idiots.

— Louis Peitzman (@LouisPeitzman) July 8, 2014

Even brands are trying to get in on the potato salad action.

Hey @ztbrown! We’re willing to donate ALL the mayo for your potato salad if you use @Hellmanns. Plus we have a chef in mind to help. YOU IN?

— Hellmann’s (@Hellmanns) July 7, 2014

While Kickstarter’s Terms of Use

prohibit Brown from saying he’ll donate excess proceeds to charity (backers could inadvertently end up funding something they don’t agree with), he certainly seems willing to do so.

.@ztbrown I’ve produced events for Food Network and Bon Appetit to name a few, and work with No Kid Hungry. This would be an amazing event!!

— Caryl Chinn (@CarylChinn) July 8, 2014

Brown did an AMA on Reddit a couple days ago, too, just as the hype around his Kickstarter started to build. In it, he says it could take “weeks” for him to make all the potato salad he’s promised for his backers.

He explains why he thinks people have been so responsive to his campaign, too: “I think the thing people are responding to is the opportunity to come together around something equal parts absurd and mundane. Potato Salad isn’t controversial, but it seems to unite us all.”

You can watch Brown on Good Morning America below:



ABC US News | ABC Sports News

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.