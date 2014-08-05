The Potato Salad Kickstarter Is Over, And It Raised More Money Than A Lot Of People Make In A Year

Over the weekend, Zack Brown’s Kickstarter campaign to make a batch of potato salad — yeah, that was really it — came to an end. And it was a big success.

Brown raised $US55,492 from 6,911 backers — that’s $US2,000 higher than the median household income in the US.

Brown plans to deliver on most of the promises he made to his backers by hosting a potato salad party. “PotatoStock 2014” will be held in Brown’s hometown of Columbus, Ohio on Sept. 27.

PotatoStock 2014 will be free. All proceeds from selling concessions at the event will benefit a fund to put an end to hunger in Central Ohio, Brown said on his Kickstarter page. He’s in the process of signing bands to play the event.

Brown was forced to amend some of the promises he made to his Kickstarter backers, due to logistics and the overwhelming number of backers he’s received. Brown can’t send potato salad in the mail, as he promised his $US3-and-up backers. Instead, he’s urging everyone to come to PotatoStock to hang out with him and eat potato salad there.

One criticism of the potato salad Kickstarter was its perceived wastefulness. Many people called on Brown to donate his crowdfunded money to charity, so it wouldn’t go to waste. However, Kickstarter’s rules explicitly prohibit donating money: The crowdfunding platform doesn’t want backers’ money to inadvertently support causes they didn’t intend to back when donating.

Regardless, Brown plans to donate “a significant portion of the remaining money to the fund at the Columbus Foundation. This will create a permanent fund to help Central Ohio’s non-profits end hunger and homelessness,” Brown said in an update on his Kickstarter page. “These types of funds gain interest every year and grow over time, so, while our little internet joke will one day be forgotten, the impact will be felt forever.”

While it’s not among the highest-funded Kickstarter campaigns of all time, the potato salad Kickstarter was successful in raising 500,000% of its initial $US10 goal.

Brown also plans to use some of the profits to start a for-profit company. His only goal is to “spread humour and joy around the world.”

“I’m hearing that I’m making people laugh, and in a few cases making people cry, and I think that being the epicentre of this for a few days has been immensely rewarding,” Brown told Business Insider last month. “If I can do something after this campaign in the future where I’m able to spread humour and joy and also make the world a better place, I could do that forever.”

