The Potash Deal War Is Heading Up

Photo: macinate via Flickr

We discussed this weekend the prospects for a major bidding war for Potash (not to mention the likely boom in dealmaking for potash, small-p).Anyway, now it seems to be happening.



According to Bloomberg, both China’s Sinochem and Brazil’s Vale have now made tentative inquiries into the Canadian fertiliser player that’s under a $39 billion/$130-per-share bid from BHP billiton.

Of course, Potash shares are already way higher than that, and this news will probably send them up even further.

The presence of Sinochem is the most fascinating, as the bull case on Potash is based around voracious Chinese demand. Sinochem, being Chinese, would fith the country’s longstanding strategy of snapping up natural resources for its citizens.

