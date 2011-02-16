Morgan Stanley: Phosphate And Potassium Supply Threats Are Greater Than Investors realise

A note out from Morgan Stanley’s Vincent Andrews dismisses some bearish signs for potash. These signs were:



China signed a 2011 potash contract for only $400/t

India wants to negotiate a contract for less than $400

Andrews says contract negotiations will fizzle out due to new supply data: “Potash inventory is now 24% the five-year average and 26% the one-year average. This is consistent with the Bull Case we laid out in our January 6, 2011 note “Potash Supply/Demand Tighter Than Discounted.”

Potash Corp CEO Bill Doyle has predicted $500/t prices by year-end.

Here are charts from Morgan Stanley:

Same story for phosphate:

Don’t miss: 15 Facts You Absolutely Need To Know About Phosphorus

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.