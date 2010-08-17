Here's Why The World's Top Miner Is Prepared To Make A Giant Bet On Food Demand

Photo: potash

The story of the day in the deal world is the unsolicited offer by BHP Billiton for fertiliser producer Potash.Potash has already rejected the bill, claiming the $38 billion offer grossly undervalues the company and takes advantage of the low point in the cycle.



So what is Potash all about?

In June CFO Wayne Brownlee delivered the following presentation at a UBS conference. It goes over Potash’s own business, as well as the global macro factors affecting the business.

