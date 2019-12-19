Traders betting against pot stocks made almost $1 billion in 2019. Here are the 8 stocks most responsible for those gains.

Reuters FILE PHOTO: An employee of Clever Leaves company works inside a cannabis plantation, at a greenhouse in Pesca

Short-sellers betting against the cannabis sector have made $US993 million in mark-to-market gains year-to-date, according to a Wednesday note from financial-analytics provider S3 Partners.

Those gains come even after solid sector performance erased $US132 million from short-seller profit in December on the 20 stocks that were most shorted, according to the report.

This year, traders have increased short positions on the most popular cannabis companies as stocks have struggled to perform, S3 said.

While there is some evidence of short covering, or traders exiting short positions, the sector has “surprisingly been immune to short squeezes,” wrote Ihor Dusaniwsky of S3 Partners.

Betting against pot stocks has been a lucrative bet for short-sellers this year.

Traders have increased their short positions in cannabis companies this year as the sector has struggled to perform. So far this year, short exposure to the sector is up $US843 million, or 35%, according to Ihor Dusaniwsky, the managing director of predictive analytics at S3.

“Short selling is fairly concentrated to a handful of names, with only six stocks topping $US100 million of short interest,” Dusaniwsky wrote.

Still, gains across the sector in the last few days have forced some short-sellers out of their positions, as shorting cannabis companies is “an expensive proposition,” according to Dusaniwsky. The high cost of financing discourages some short-sellers, as does the lack of “borrowable supply,” he said.

That’s meant that as many as 11.6 million shares of the most-shorted shorted cannabis stocks were covered in the last 30 days, Dusaniwsky wrote. The companies that saw the most short covering were Aphria, Canopy Growth, Aurora Cannabis, and Tilray, according to S3 data.

But short covering wasn’t unanimous across the industry, Dusaniwsky wrote. In the last 30 days, traders poured $US25.9 million into shorting Cronos Group, and $US20.2 million into shorting GW Pharma.

Given the cost to bet against cannabis, the sector has “surprisingly been immune to short squeezes as shorts have been profitable in most of the heavily shorted names,” said Dusaniwsky.

Here are the top eight stocks that contributed to short-seller gains in cannabis year-to-date, ranked from lowest to highest mark-to-market profit.

8. Charlotte’s Web

REUTERS/Rafael Marchante Cannabis plants grow inside the Tilray factory hothouse in Cantanhede, Portugal April 24, 2019.

Ticker: CWBHF

Total year-to-date profit: $US20.1 million

7. GW Pharma

Associated Press In this Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 photo, a customer sniffs a display sample of marijuana, in a tamper-proof container secured with a cable, sold at Evergreen Cannabis, a marijuana retail shop, in Vancouver, B.C. One year into Canada’s experiment in legal marijuana, hundreds of legal pot shops have sprung up. But many people still buy their weed on the sly, because taxes and other issues mean that craft marijuana costs nearly twice what it did before legalization. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Ticker:

GWPH

Total year-to-date profit: $US54 million

6. Hexo Corp

REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez An employee of the Clever Leaves company shows a cannabis flower at a greenhouse in Pesca, Colombia, Colombia October 2, 2019.

Ticker:

HEXO

Total year-to-date profit: $US79 million

5. Canntrust Holdings

REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez An employee of Clever Leaves company cuts cannabis plants at a greenhouse in Pesca, Colombia October 2, 2019. Picture taken October 2, 2019.

Ticker:

CTST

Total year-to-date profit: $US82 million

4. Canopy Growth

REUTERS/Chris Wattie A worker collects cuttings from a marijuana plant at the Canopy Growth Corporation facility in Smiths Falls, Ontario, Canada, January 4, 2018. Picture taken January 4, 2018.

Ticker:

CGC

Total year-to-date profit: $US135 million

3. Tilray Inc.

Reuters Worker smiles as she shows cannabis plants at the Tilray factory in Cantanhede

Ticker:

TLRY

Total year-to-date profit: $US174 million

2. Cronos Group

(Carlos Osorio/AP) A weed dispensary in Michigan, the tenth state to legalise recreational weed.

Ticker:

CRON

Total year-to-date profit: $US217 million

1. Aurora Cannabis

AP Photo/Richard Drew The symbol for Aurora Cannabis appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as the Canadian company lists, Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018.

Ticker:

ACB

Total year-to-date profit: $US265 million

