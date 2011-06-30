Pot Plants Found At Green Party Offices In Germany

Photo: wikimedia commons

German police have discovered cannabis plants growing in the flower boxes of the Green Party office in Thuringia, reports The Local.The police are investigating the Green party office for drug law violations, though the initial defence given was that the plants were grown for “producing hemp”.



The Christian Democrats in the region have jumped on this as a chance to criticise the Greens.

Wolfgang Fielder, a Christian Democrat state member of parliament told the newspaper Thüringische Landeszeitung that any Green party member who participated in or knew about the cannabis-growing “must resign their high parliamentary office.”

When asked how the cannabis got to the Green party office, a party spokesman, Daniela Hoffman Weber claimed ignorance and said “that would interest us.”

She added that, “no one will seriously believe that we’re making hemp here.”

