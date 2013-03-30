Pictures Of Pot Party At Justin Bieber's Mansion Hit The Web — Here's Today's Buzz

- Justin Bieber’s friends threw a pot party at his Calabasas mansion while the singer was out of town. And there’s photos to prove it. Tsk tsk, Lil Twist.
- “Harry Potter” actor Richard Griffiths, who played Muggle guardian Vernon Dursley, died at age 65 Thursday from complications after heart surgery at University Hospital in England. Daniel Radcliffe, who co-starred with Griffiths both “Potter” and the play “Equus,” told the BBC: “Richard was by my side during two of the most important moments of my career. I was proud to know him.”
- Soledad O’Brien “will not miss getting up early” as she departs CNN mornings.
- After 25 seasons, “America’s Most Wanted” is seriously now canceled.
- Lindsay Lohan scored a $100K payday for a promotional party weekend in Brazil. Before she goes to rehab, of course.
- Kim Kardashian revealed possible baby names to Jay Leno. One she likes? Easton West. Yup.
- John Mayer got botox — to paralyze his vocal cords and let them heal after surgery.
- Kathy Bates is looking shockingly similar to Elton John.
- Amanda Bynes hides her face while leaving a McDonald’s in Times Square.
