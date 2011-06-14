POTHOLE NATION: Surreal Pictures Of America's Crumbling Roads

Kamelia Angelova
Photo: Davide Luciano / mypotholes.com

Here is an interesting perspective on our crumbling infrastructure.Photographer Davide Luciano is taking a creative look at street potholes. Luciano has come up with an alternative fantasy for potholes which he photographed in the U.S. and Canada.

His collection of surreal potholes photos can been seen in Toronto this summer and Montreal in the fall.

NYC -- Alice in Wonderland on 30th St.

NYC -- Spaghetti & Meatballs on Greenwich St.

Los Angeles -- Baywatch on Amalfi Dr.

Los Angeles -- Walk of Fame on New Hampshire St.

Los Angeles -- Dog Wash on Alfred St.

Montreal -- Fisherman on Rue Henri-Julien

Montreal -- Baker on Rue Belanger

Montreal -- Laundry on Rue St-Urbain

Montreal -- Diver on Ave Musset

Montreal -- Baptism on Chemin de la Foret

Montreal -- Gardener on Cote du Vesinet

Montreal -- Scuba Diver on Ave Beaconfield

Montreal -- Bubble bath on Rue de Saint-Firmin

Montreal -- Winemaker on Rue St-Zotique

Montreal -- Beer & BBQ on Rue Waverly

Toronto -- Champagne on Tecumseth Street

