POTHOLE NATION: Surreal Pictures Of America's Crumbling Roads

Photo: Davide Luciano / mypotholes.com

Here is an interesting perspective on our crumbling infrastructure.Photographer Davide Luciano is taking a creative look at street potholes. Luciano has come up with an alternative fantasy for potholes which he photographed in the U.S. and Canada.



His collection of surreal potholes photos can been seen in Toronto this summer and Montreal in the fall.

