Teen Faces Deportation After Selling Pot Brownies To Pay For Her Prom Dress

A California high schooler may be deported after she sold another student a pot brownie that landed them in the hospital, CBS reports.

18-year-old Saira Munoz was selling her classmates at River Valley High School in Yuba, California, pot brownies to raise enough money to buy herself a prom dress.

She also hired a middleman — one of her friends — to sell the brownies for her. Her friend was to receive a cut of the profits from the brownie sales.

Her scheme fell apart when a student got sick from one of the pot brownies and had to be taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

Munoz was arrested, and served nine days in jail. She was convicted of convicted of felony child endangerment and misdemeanour possession of marijuana on school grounds after admitting to selling the brownies.

This is her mugshot:

According to Gawker, “Munoz’s residency status in the United States in jeopardy, because hiring her friend — a minor — to sell the brownies constitutes a felony offence. According to CBS, Munoz moved from Mexico to the US with temporary permission in 2000 and federal officials have already been notified of the conviction.”

Her classmates, who spoke to CBS, say “(Munoz) deserves better,” calling her a “very positive person.”

