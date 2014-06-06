The Startup That Delivers Anything To You In Under An Hour Just Launched In Two Major Markets

Postmates A couple Postmates couriers hanging out

Postmates, the startup that delivers anything to you in under an hour, just expanded to Silicon Valley and Austin.

This marks the company’s seventh and eighth markets. As part of the launch, Postmates is offering free deliveries through the end of this month for people in Silicon Valley. People in Austin can get free deliveries through June 15.

Once you fire up the app — either on iOS or Android — you’ll see the most popular places around you. From there, you can purchase items with just a few taps. Once you’ve made your selection, click “Get it now” and in a few moments, you’ll see all the details about your courier: name, photo rating, and even his or her exact location in real-time. Once the courier arrives, you review the charges, decide if you want to leave a tip, and then sign to confirm delivery.

Postmates has a fleet of about 3,000 couriers and has paid out over $US5 million in income to them. Postmates does about 15,000 deliveries a week across San Francisco, Seattle, New York City, Washington D.C., Chicago and Los Angeles.

Postmates first launched in San Francisco back in 2012. It has raised $US22 million to date.

