Oh Snap, Startup Postmates Will Deliver Free Ice Cream To You In Under An Hour

On-demand delivery startup Postmates has a sweet new promotion starting tomorrow to help you get through the summer heat in New York City, San Francisco, and Seattle.



In honour of National Ice Cream Day this Sunday, Postmates wants to help you stay cool by delivering ice cream to you in less than hour.

Postmates sees it as a nod to the early success of the now defunct Kozmo same-day delivery service. Kozmo started in Manhattan and let you order a pint of ice cream from Ben & Jerry’s online. It ended up becoming one of the largest distributors of Ben & Jerry ice cream.

Now, Postmates is paying somewhat of a tribute to late Kozmo, CEO Bastian Lehmann tells Business Insider.

Though, it’s worth noting that on-demand car service startup Uber tested a similar service last year. For one day across eight cities, you could hail a nearby ice cream truck to your location.

Postmates launched in New York at the end of May to deliver anything to you in your city in less than an hour. Before, it was only available in San Francisco and Seattle.

In order to get your free ice cream delivery, find the #SundaeLove store in the Postmates app. Here are the full details of Postmates’s #SundaeLove promotion.

On Thursday, starting at 2pm ET, Postmates will deliver free on-demand ice cream packs for the ultimate ice cream rager. Each pack will include:

Two pints of ice cream

Sprinkles

Italian wafers

Ice cream scoop

Gelato-man moustache and cap

Friday through Sunday, Postmates will deliver free pints of ice cream all day. Here are the details:

Free pint of ice cream

$4.99 delivery fee

1 pint per person, but no limit on number of deliveries

