The hottest delivery startup out of San Francisco is growing like crazy

On Monday, Postmates co-founder and CEO Bastian Lehmann shared some truly remarkable stats about his company, which runs a network of couriers to deliver goods — like lunch, dinner, groceries, or even office supplies — locally.

Based on Postmates’ data charted for us by BI Intelligence, it took 116 weeks for the startup to reach 500,000 cumulative deliveries in the US, but it only took 20 weeks to achieve the next 500,000 deliveries, and just 10 more weeks for the next 500,000. That’s some impressive growth.

Postmates says it only operates in 20 markets at the moment, but it’s beloved by customers. Business Insider’s Sam Colt tried out the service in February — he said service was quick, the pricing was “pleasantly” reasonable, and the food was thoroughly enjoyable. “That’s a service I’d gladly pay for,” he said.

