A Startup CEO Just Summed Up The Tremendous Pressure Of Silicon Valley In One Sentence

Silicon Valley is a stressful place and few people know that better than Bastian Lehmann, CEO of Postmates, an online delivery service for food and other real-world items.

Lehmann spoke on a panel at Data Driven Conference in San Francisco Thursday and shared an insight about how taxing work in Silicon Valley can be.

“The food people order on Postmates gets unhealthier each day of the week,” he said.

On Monday Lehmann sees users order the healthy stuff, like kale. But by the end of the week it’s fries and burritos.

“On the weekends, it’s crazy,” said Lehmann.

While stress eating isn’t exclusive to the tech industry, it definitely seems commonplace.

Lehmann’s point says volumes about how stressful jobs in Silicon Valley can be, where everyone seems to crave a cheeseburger — not fruits and vegetables — by week’s end.

