You can now get your prescriptions delivered to you within an hour from Walgreens

You can now get cold medicine or your prescription meds within an hour, thanks to a new partnership between delivery company Postmates and drug stores Walgreens and Duane Reade

The startup has signed major deals with companies like Chipotle and 7-Eleven before, but it’s known more for its food delivery.

The Walgreens partnership opens the door for everyday items that someone may need delivered — think about when you’re sick on the couch, but out of medicine.

You’ll also be able to get your prescriptions delivered. Users just have to fill out their prescription information on the order, and the Postmate can pick it up, said a company spokeswoman.

The problem with a lot of Postmates delivery partnerships is the substantial mark-up.

A $US1.29 cheeseburger from McDonald’s comes to $US13 when you add in the service charge and delivery fee (when calculated for downtown San Francisco). For now, items from Walgreens will have a flat $US4.99 delivery fee. It’s still a steep price, but you’re paying for convenience.

The higher prices may spell trouble for the startup, as ride-hailing company Uber is prepping to enter the delivery market. Uber is already testing UberEATS in several cities to deliver food, although its selection is limited to a daily menu for now. Uber is also working on several retail partnerships for same-day delivery, according to a report, so Postmates will be fighting the well-funded Uber machine over who gets to deliver to your doorstep later this fall.

