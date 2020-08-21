LIVE: Postmaster General Louis DeJoy testifies before the US Senate

Reuters United States Postal Service (USPS) worker unloads packages in Manhattan during outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in York

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy will testify before the US Senate on Friday.

Lawmakers are expected to ask DeJoy about the Postal Service’s current financial state and how recent operations changes will affect the 2020 election.

The hearing begins at 9 a.m ET. Follow along for live updates here.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy will appear to testify before the US Senate Homeland Security Committee on Friday to testify about the US Postal Service’s financial status and how the Postal Service plans to handle historic levels of Americans casting ballots by mail this November.

A firestorm of controversy erupted around DeJoy, a shipping and logistics executive and GOP donor who had never worked at the Post Office, when he announced new operations protocols meant to cut costs at the cash-strapped Postal Service, which has seen mail volume plummet in the past decade and was hit hard economically by the pandemic.

In particular, new changes Postal Service leadership enacted limiting overtime and late trips have contributed to mail delays in some parts of the country and sparked fears that voters’ ballots could be among the mail items delayed.

Despite the Postal Service’s robust capacity for processing mail and their assurances that election mail will represent a small percentage of their total mail volume, systematic operations changes to the agency could still cause delays in the delivery of mail ballots this November.

In a Tuesday statement, DeJoy reversed course and announced he would suspend operational changes to US Postal Service until after the election “to avoid even the appearance of any impact on election mail.”

In particular, DeJoy promised there would be no changes to retail hours at Post Office branches, no more removal of existing equipment or closures of processing facilities, and importantly, that overtime for carriers would be “approved as needed.”

Still, his statement and particularly the vague guidance around overtime and late trips left many Democrats unsatisfied and seeking more concrete answers from DeJoy on how the Postal Service plans to keep providing consistent service.

Notably, he later said he would not reverse previous changes that Democrats criticised, including the removal of some mail sorting machines and collection boxes. The systematic removal of processing equipment and collection boxes, however, was largely been in response to a yearslong decline in mail volume and was in the works long before DeJoy became the postmaster general.

And on Thursday night, the Washington Post reported that DeJoy is eyeing further cost-cutting changes to the Postal Service after the election, including raising package delivery rates for customers like Amazon and UPS, increasing service rates in Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico, charging all states first-class rates for election mail, and limiting discounting for non-profit groups.

Watch the hearing and follow along for updates here:

Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri asked DeJoy about the Postal Service’s financial state and what they need.

Screenshot via NBC News/YouTube Sen. Josh Hawley

“The biggest thing is legislative reform,” DeJoy said. “We estimate about $US10 billion cost on the COVID expense side, and we have to negotiate with Treasury the long-term financing to buy new vehicles.”

DeJoy assured Senator Mitt Romney that all election mail put in the mail seven days before

Screenshot via NBC News/YouTube Louis DeJoy

“Do you have a high degree of confidence that virtually all ballots sent mailed, let’s say seven days before the election would actually be able to be received and counted?” Romney asked. “If people vote within seven days of the election, are you confident those ballots will be received?”

“Extremely, highly confident. We will scour every plant each night leading up to Election Day, very very, confident,” DeJoy responded.

Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan questioned DeJoy on medication delivery delays, election mail, and removal of sorting machines

Screenshot via NBC News/YouTube Sen. Maggie Hassan

“Will you ensure any future changes you make will not delay delivery of medications and other necessities?” Hassan asked.

“Yes, Senator, and I look forward to working with you on legislation to ensure that,” he said.

Hassan also expressed concern that sorting machines malfunctioning, especially with fewer available, could delay mail delivery.

“I have no idea about that,” DeJoy said about reporting that managers are instructed not to plug in sorting machines that have already been removed.

DeJoy also committed to Hassan that Postal Service workers who speak out to their members of Congress or the media will not be retaliated against.

DeJoy told Senator Tom Carper that he would support emergency funding to the Postal Service to help them contend with COVID-19 related losses

Screenshot via NBC News/YouTube Sen. Tom Carper

“Yes, COVID related losses I would support,” he said.

Republican Senator Rob Portman and DeJoy broke with Trump on vote by mail, agreeing that mail voting is safe and secure.

Screenshot via NBC News/C-SPAN Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio

“I voted by mail for a number of years. The Postal Service will deliver every ballot and process every ballot in time that it receives,” DeJoy said.

Portman asked: “Do you support voting by mail?”

“I think the American public should be able to vote by mail and the Postal Service will support it, so in that sense, yes,” DeJoy responded.

DeJoy further clarified that the Postal Service sent out guidance to states warning them that voters may not have their ballots delivered on time not because of Postal Delays, but because of states’ deadlines being unrealistic and not allowing voters enough time to request and receive their ballots.

“This was not a change from anything that we have done in previous years,” DeJoy said. “This year, we put more emphasis on it because of the expected rise in vote by mail and the pandemic.”

Democratic Sen. Gary Peters grilled DeJoy on election mail procedures

Screenshot via NBC News/YouTube Sen. Gary Peters

“The change was to adhere to the transportation schedule,” De Joy said.

“Certainly, there was a slowdown in the mail when production did not meet the schedule. Our employees are experiencing the COVID-19 pandemic, and we have significant availability issues in many parts of the country.”

DeJoy also said he would not reverse policy changes limiting extra trips and late trips and claimed that he has not eliminated or curtailed overtime.

DeJoy said there was “no intention” to bring back the sorting machines that had already been removed, saying the machines are “not needed.”

In response to a question from Peters, DeJoy said he had just told Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin that he was working on a plan, but did not discuss specifics with President Donald Trump.

DeJoy said he would deploy “processes and procedures” to “advance: election mail at rates at our above delivery rates of first-class mail.

“I don’t get to charge anybody, but we’re not going to change any rates,” he said.

DeJoy assured committee Chairman Sen. Ron Johnson that the Postal Service is prepared for the election

Screenshot via C-SPAN Louis DeJoy

“We deliver 243 million pieces of mail a day,” he said. “So 150 or 160 million ballots over the course of the week is a small amount, we have adequate capacity. Plus, mail volume is down 13, 14% this year. Plus, we’ll have additional resources on hand.”

In an opening statement, DeJoy said that Congress must enact “common-sense” reforms to the Postal Service and that delivering election mail is his “number 1 priority”

Screenshot via NBC News/YouTube Louis DeJoy

“I want to assure this committee that the Postal Service is fully capable and committed to delivering election mail securely and on-time” DeJoy said in his opening statement. “It’s my number one priority between now and Election Day.”

But DeJoy also warned that even though the Postal Service is able to handle election mail this year, long-term fixes from Congress are necessary to ensure the Postal Service will be financially viable through the next year.

“Legislative actions have been discussed and debated for years, but no action has been taken. I urge the Congres to expeditiously enact these reforms,” DeJoy said. “I also urge Congress ot enact legislation that would provide the Postal Service with financial relief to account for the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on our financial condition.”

