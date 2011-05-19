Al Qaeda Releases A Final Posthumous Recording From Osama Bin Laden

Al Qaeda just posted perhaps the final audio recording of Osama bin Laden on Islamist websites.



In the posthumous message, bin Laden praises revolts across the Arab world.

From Al Masry Al Youm:

“The sun of the revolution has risen from the Maghreb. The light of the revolution came from Tunisia. It has given the nation tranquility and made the faces of the people happy,” the speaker, whose sounds like bin Laden, said.

“To the Muslim nation – we are watching with you this great historic event and share with you the joy and happiness. Congratulations for your victories and may God grant your martyrs mercy, your injured recovery and your prisoners freedom.”

Bin Laden praised the Egyptian revolution and urged Arab protesters to maintain their momentum, adding: “I believe that the winds of change will envelope the entire Muslim world.”

“This revolution was not for food and clothing. Rather, it was a revolution of glory and pride, a revolution of sacrifice and giving. It has lit the Nile’s cities and its villages from its lower reaches to the top,” he said.

“To those free rebels in all the countries – retain the initiative and be careful of dialogue. No meeting mid-way between the people of truth and those of deviation.”

Bin Laden called on young Arabs to consult “those of experience and honesty” and set up a framework that would allow them to “follow up events and work in parallel… to save the people that are struggling to bring down their tyrants.”

“Tunisia was the first but swiftly the knights of Egypt have taken a spark from the free people of Tunisia to Tahrir Square,” said bin Laden, adding: “It has made the rulers worried.”

Al Qaeda also posted an 11 minute video, which we’ll post when available.

