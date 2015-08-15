This is what the posters for your favourite movies look like in other countries

LucasFilm The saga continues.

Posters are one method for studios to sell their films.

Years later, many of the best ones can end up becoming collector’s items.

Sometimes, movies will switch up the posters when going overseas. Some take a lot of creative liberties, and others might even manage to create something even better than their American counterparts.

This is what the posters for some of your favourite movies look like in other countries

Here is the poster that accompanied the original 1984 release of 'The Terminator.' This was before anyone realised that the man on the poster would become one of the most famous people in the world. Orion Pictures Poland took some interesting, creative liberties with how they sold 'The Terminator' to audiences. Perhaps the bright colours represent what it is like to see in T-800 vision. Orion Pictures The American poster for 'Jurassic World' intimidated us with the breathtaking size of the park's newest creature, Mosasaurus. Universal Pictures In China, the poster featured star Chris Pratt and gives away a prominent scene in which Indominus Rex, the park's most feared dinosaur, breaks free. The presence of 'IMAX 3D' is much bigger and more prominent on this poster as well. Universal Pictures The first poster for 'Ant-Man' released in the U.S. played off of the hero's small stature. Marvel The Russian poster for 'Ant-Man' takes on a more artistic, almost surreal approach to Marvel's tiniest hero. Marvel Before the image of E.T. and Elliot flying over the moon was slapped on every DVD cover of the film, there was simply this image. Universal Pictures A hand-drawn poster from Poland takes away the mystery behind everyone's favourite alien. Universal Pictures The very colourful U.S. poster for 'Inside Out' shows all of Riley's emotions on full display. Pixar This somewhat minimalist take from France shows a more simplified version of each emotion while they are inside Riley's head along with the film's changed title, 'Vice-Versa.' Pixar In France, they call it 'Vice-Versa.' The American poster for smash hit 'Frozen' shows off the playful vibe of the film. Disney The beautiful French poster shows off a potentially darker side of the film. Disney The classic poster for 'Raiders of the Lost Ark' from 1981 captures some of the film's most iconic moments. Paramount This poster for Poland seems less like marketing material and more like a drawing that would accompany 'Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas.' Paramount Pictures The 1968 poster for '2001: A Space Odyssey,' a film way ahead of its time, sold audiences 'an epic drama of adventure and exploration.' MGM This Hungarian poster manages to capture the trippy nature of the film. MGM This is how the world was first introduced to a galaxy far, far away with the first 'Star Wars' poster. LucasFilm Here is the Italian poster for 'A New Hope,' which almost makes them all look like cartoon characters. LucasFilm/20th Century Fox Here is the poster for the middle chapter of the original 'Star Wars' trilogy. Many fans argue that this is the best 'Star Wars' movie of all time. LucasFilm Han Solo (Harrison Ford) and Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) strike a 'Gone with the Wind' romantic pose. Darth Vader looms large in the Polish poster. Plus, some Stormtroopers and Yoda make an appearance. LucasFilm/20th Century Fox This is the American poster for the final chapter of the original 'Star Wars' trilogy. LucasFilm The Polish take shows Darth Vader's face coming apart. It is representative of the eventual fall of the dark leader that occurs later in the film. LucasFilm/20th Century Fox

