Posterous Thinks Your Startup Sucks, And It Isn't Afraid To Say So

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org

Blogging platform Posterous is calling out its rivals by name, pointing out their weaknesses, and making it easier for their users to ditch them.In a post on its official blog, Posterous announced a new 15 day campaign to win new users from its competitors, which it refers to as “dying platforms.”



Every day, Posterous is rolling out a tool to help people move their blogs from one of these platforms to Posterous. Users simply send Posterous their blogs’ URLs, and the company copies over all of the content on its own.

We love this.

In the startup world, companies often go to great pains to deny they are in competition with anyone. Entrepreneurs go to absurd lengths to avoid looking like bad guys who succeed by crushing others.

For example, when word broke that Facebook was creating a Q&A product that would likely crush hot Silicon Valley startup Quora, Facebook product boss Blake Ross dismissed the competition as “typical blogosphere theatrics.”

He wrote, “I’m not someone who’s driven by ‘killing’ someone else’s baby. There are too many new and exciting things to give birth to.”

Likewise, famous Internet angel investor Chris Sacca basically cut us off after we wrote a post comparing the performance of one of his investments, Gowalla, to its natural rival, Foursquare, during SXSW 2010.

All this mamby-pamby, let’s-hold-hands stuff makes us gag.

We prefer the way Posterous took on its closest competitor, Tumblr, writing: “[B]logging on Tumblr is sort of like being in high school. But you know deep-down that you can’t be in high school forever. Eventually, you have to move on.”

Why can’t more startups punch each other in the face like that? We love it!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.