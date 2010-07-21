Posterous Thumps Competitors, Steals "Many Thousands" Of Users

Last month, blogging platform Posterous created a bit of a stir when it launched a 15 day campaign to help people switch away from “dying platforms” to its service.



Each day, Posterous would release a tool that let users of a particular competitor — Tumblr, WordPress, Blogger — automatically move their content over to Posterous.

In the startup world, direct criticism of the competition — or even acknowledgment that other companies are competitors at all — is rare, and Posterous’s approach drew ruffled some feathers, especially its description of rivals as “dying platforms”. Critics pointed out that many of the targeted platforms, including Posterous’s chief rival, Tumblr, are in fact growing rapidly.

Posterous CEO Sachin Agarwal shrugs this off, saying that people took the word “dying” too literally. “Look at Flickr: they’re doing great, obviously. But at the same time, when’s the last time something exciting came out of Flickr?”

The campaign came to an end last week, but Sachin tells us the switch tools are still seeing a lot of use. The company doesn’t discuss its user count, but says that “many, many thousands” have switched since the campaign began.

Posterous’s campaign almost certainly offended more people in tech than it impressed (though count us in the latter group), but Sachin doesn’t see it as a short term marketing move. These tools “are going to be huge for growth” over the long term, he tells us.

And while the one-a-day campaign is over, Sachin says more switch tools will no doubt follow.

“There’s no end of platforms that people want to switch away from.”

