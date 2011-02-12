Postal Workers Buy Porn, Plane Tickets While USPS Drowns In Debt

A new report from the United States Postal Service Inspector General finds that U.S. postal employees have been using their USPS credit cards for private travel and personal expenses.

One worker used his card to make more than 50 purchases at “adult entertainment establishments.” Another bought an Apple computer and paid his mortgage. A group of employees flew their families and friends to Spain and Italy.

Overall, the report finds that the USPS lost $600,000 on unauthorised employee expenses.

This from an agency that lost $8.5 billion in the 2010 fiscal year. The USPS said this week that it expects to default on its financial obligations by the end of this year unless Congress changes a law requiring it to put more than $5.4 billion towards retiree benefits annually.

(h/t Washington Post)

