Postal Service To Eliminate Saturday Mail Delivery Starting In August

The USPS will continue delivering packages six days a week.

The U.S. Postal Service plans to stop delivering mail on Saturdays, Pauline Jelinek of the Associated Press reports.On Wednesday the service is expected to announce that the the cut, beginning in August, would save about $2 billion annually.



The delivery of snail mail has declined as the use of the Internet has increased, eventually leading to the service losing an average of $42,335,766 per day in the first 8 months of 2012.

Jelinek notes that the move accentuates one of the agency’s strong points—package delivery—which has increased by 14 per cent since 2010.

