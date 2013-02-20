The USPS Is Trying To Make Some Money By Selling Its Own Line Of Clothing And Accessories

Photo: Flickr/Noize Photography

The United States Postal Service is struggling to stay afloat, so it has come up with a new way to make some more cash.A clothing line called “Rain Heat & Snow.”



“This agreement will put the Postal Service on the cutting edge of functional fashion,” said Postal Service corporate licensing manager Steven Mills in a release. “The main focus will be to produce Rain Heat & Snow apparel and accessories using technology to create ‘smart apparel’ — also known as wearable electronics.”

The deal is with fashion apparel company Wahconah group and uses the Postal Service’s brand on apparel and accessories.

The USPS will get “a small percentage of sales,” according to Wahconah Group CEO Isaac Crawford. He added that the Postal Service won’t have to pay a dime.

The new men’s line will launch by spring 2014, and they’re also working on a women’s line. It will be sold in department and speciality stores.

This doesn’t solve any of the Postal Service’s fundamental problems and it seems like the USPS is throwing everything at the wall to see what sticks. But who knows — any little boost would be helpful at this point.

