Post-Thanksgiving Football Picks And Pans

While millions of Americans flock to the shopping malls looking for sale items today, the Skulldogshow will be glued to our couches finding our own value in some tremendous college football games. Today’s lineup is a “monster” (in a John Malkovich in “Rounders” kinda way) with basically the top three teams in the country (sorry TCU) all getting serious tests in late November with BCS drama on the line.



That said, since we at the skulldogshow are still in the post-Turkey-Day-giving-mood, here is our breakdown on today’s action and how you should play it:

#2 Auburn at #11 Alabama

Yessiree it is the 75th edition of the Iron Bowl and this year’s edition carries more significance than any version in recent memory. Let’s quickly recap some of the sub plots of the game:

A spot in the BCS National Championship on the line? CHECK

A Heisman candidate playing the biggest game of the year? CHECK

Two bitter rivals that despise each other in a freaky kissing cousins southern kinda way? CHECK

This game has it all. We at the Skulldogshow were pleasantly surprised to see the line open at Alabama -4.5 in this one. In a game that feels like it will be tightly contested from start to finish we think that Vegas has gifted too many points to the visting Tigers in this one. Weather is supposed to be cold and rainy and we think that will favour Cam Newton and the zone read option offence he likes to run. That said, this one has all the makings of a high drama late FG winner and with that in mind WE LOVE AUBURN plus the points in this one.

#21 Arizona at #1 Oregon

The University of Oregon has literally taken the nation by storm with their brand of high flying/no huddle/speed football that is a style that is uniquely their own. Not only is their style of football a big hit on the field but their style is also a big hit on the airwaves with the humorous (and catchy) “Return of the Quack” anthem.

Arizona comes into this one licking its wounds after back to back losses to Stanford and USC and the loss of WR Bug Wright who was suspended for failing to comply with team rules. That said, this game has all the makings of a Duckie Beatdown with a depleted Arizona team coming into a hostile stadium in the cold and facing the up tempo Ducks in their home pond.

However, we think that Nick Foles and the Cats might be up for the challenge here as Foles is one of the most accurate passers in the conference (68%) and will be unfazed by the inhopsitable surroundings. We also like the matchup of the top two defensive ends in the conference (Reed/ Elmore; lead Pac 10 with 13 sacks) against the Ducks offensive line. We think Foles might be able to move the chains enough to keep Thomas and James on the sideline more than usual and cover the number. Not our favourite play of the week (as this one could get ugly) but if you are to play it Take the Cats and the points.

#4 Boise St. at #19 Nevada

We at the skulldogshow almost feel bad for the Boise St. Broncos and their fans as every year there is this asinine national debate about whether their team is deserving of a seat at the “adult table” of college football. But what else do these guys have to prove? This is the team that has beaten two legit power conference teams this year (Va Tech / Oregon St.) and remember they swept the #1 Oregon Ducks in back to back years 08/09 both home and away. While everybody talks about Kellen Moore (and for good reason) and their vaunted offence, we think most underrated part of this team is their defence.

Looking at the stats, it is shocking to most to find that the Broncos are ranked #2 in the country in total defence yielding a paltry 229 yards and 11 points per game. To add to these impressive stats we love the fact that the Broncos will be highly motivated to make a statement on national TV in their last test of the year knowing that the media and BCS computers will be closely watching the score in this one. We think Coach Chris Petersen will have the foot on the gas all the way through the 4th quarter and will look to paste an over matched Nevada team in a big way. WE LOVE Boise St. minus the points in this one.

